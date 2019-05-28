First Alert Forecast: heat wave peaks midweek, some relief by the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Tuesday to you and thanks for checking in to your First Alert Forecast! The midsummer heat wave that has been grilling the southeast will peak midweek as most backyards will likely be in reach of triple digit high temperatures, especially further away from the beaches. The dominant ridge will gradually break down towards the end of the week which will open the door for slightly cooler temperatures and the opportunity for a few much needed showers and storms.
As you check your forecast for the next seven days here or the next ten days on your WECT Weather App, please keep these hot and dry weather tips in mind:
- Drink lots of water.
- Wear sunscreen.
- Hit the surf, where ocean temperatures are still a relatively cool 78.
- Keep a tight and regular garden irrigation schedule.
- Be cautious with cigarettes, grills and outdoor burning.
Please work and play safely in the heat and thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team in this unusual and fiery weather pattern!
