First Alert Forecast: heat wave peaks midweek, some relief by the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Tuesday to you and thanks for checking in to your First Alert Forecast! The midsummer heat wave that has been grilling the southeast will peak midweek as most backyards will likely be in reach of triple digit high temperatures, especially further away from the beaches. The dominant ridge will gradually break down towards the end of the week which will open the door for slightly cooler temperatures and the opportunity for a few much needed showers and storms.