Dropped wallet leads Carolina Beach police to vehicle break-in suspect

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach police say a dropped wallet led detectives to a man accused of breaking into several vehicles last week.
Shawn Lee Clubb, 29, of Wilmington, was charged with 15 counts of breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle, two counts of attempted breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle, six counts of misdemeanor larceny, and one count each of felony larceny and possession of stolen goods.
Between May 20-25, Carolina Beach police were alerted to 17 incidents where a suspect had broken the windows of vehicles on Canal Drive and Carolina Beach Avenue North and taken items from inside.
Police said Clubb dropped his wallet containing identification cards at the scene of one of the break-ins.
Detectives with the Carolina Beach and Kure Beach police departments located Clubb on Saturday and recovered several items of evidence as well as property from the break-ins.
Police say Clubb, who is on probation for a prior breaking and entering conviction, confessed to the vehicle break-ins and other property damage investigations in Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and the Wilmington area.
Clubb is currently jailed on a $95,000 bond.
