COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants wobble seats for autistic students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Beth Forbes has a unique class. It’s small. There are only eight students in her classroom. All of them are autistic.
“Despite the difficulties the diagnosis of autism brings, all of my students have skills and interests that show through in their work, their actions and their talents,” Forbes says.
The In Class Support (ICS) teacher at Snipes Academy of Arts and Design believes wobble chairs would improve their focus. She would also like reading comprehension task cards and basic classroom organizational supplies.
“These deficits (autism) make it hard for them to learn in the typical classroom," Forbes said on the Donors Choose website. "These basic classroom materials will make a difference in my students learning because it will help assure students are able to access instruction of basic organizational skills such as stapling, hole-punching, and keeping material organized.”
Forbes is hoping to fund her Donors Choose project with donations. She needs to raise about $420. Once her project is fully funded, Donors Choose will purchase the supplies and deliver them to the school.
If you would like to donate to Ms. Forbes’ project, click here.
