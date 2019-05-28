Coast Guard to host public safety event on Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Personnel from Coast Guard Station Oak Island and other public safety agencies will host a free event on Oak Island on Saturday, June 1.
The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be held at the Coast Guard Station Oak Island located at 300 Caswell Beach Road.
Representatives from multiple state and local agencies will be on hand to interact with participants and to display safety equipment used during emergency situations.
Officials say IDs will be checked to gain entry to the event and that all vehicles and property are subject to search.
Anyone interested in participating can RSVP by contacting Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Roberts at 225-301-0782 or Michael.J.Roberts@uscg.mil.
