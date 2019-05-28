Burn ban now in effect for unincorporated areas of Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, a burn ban will be in effect for unincorporated areas of Brunswick County.
Fire Marshal Andrew Thompson said all burning within 100 feet of any structure is banned within the unincorporated areas of Brunswick County. An unincorporated area is an area not within a city’s or town’s limits.
The extreme heat forecasted for the rest of the week creates conditions that are not favorable to open burning, Thompson said.
If you’re located in either a city or town, please contact your local municipality.
The burn ban will remain in place until further notice.
For questions about the burn ban please contact the Brunswick County Fire Marshal’s Office at 910-253-2021.
