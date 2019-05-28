Bow Wow Luau & the Cat’s Meow celebrates ten years of raising money for needy animals

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - This year marks the ten year anniversary of The Bow Wow Luau & the Cat’s Meow, which raises money to help save lives of homeless and abused dogs and cats in our community.
Organizers of the event have raised and donated more than $65,000 to animal rescue groups in the Cape Fear region.
The event, at Shell Island Resort on Friday, May 31, includes live music and a Hawaiian Hula dancing performance.
North Carolina is ranked forth in the nation of euthanasia due to pet overpopulation
Trish Arnold organizes the annual event. She is the founder of a group called Heidi’s Hope for Homeless Animals, Inc., a Best Friends Network Partner. Arnold said Best Friends is leading the way on a bold initiative to make our country no kill by 2025.
More information is available here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.