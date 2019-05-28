Bow Wow Luau & the Cat’s Meow celebrates ten years of raising money for needy animals

Put on your best leis for the Bow Wow Luau.
By Ashlea Kosikowski | May 27, 2019 at 8:54 PM EDT - Updated May 27 at 8:54 PM

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - This year marks the ten year anniversary of The Bow Wow Luau & the Cat’s Meow, which raises money to help save lives of homeless and abused dogs and cats in our community.

Organizers of the event have raised and donated more than $65,000 to animal rescue groups in the Cape Fear region.

The 10th annual Bow Wow Luau and Cat's Meow event is May 31. (Source: Bow Wow Luau)
The event, at Shell Island Resort on Friday, May 31, includes live music and a Hawaiian Hula dancing performance.

North Carolina is ranked forth in the nation of euthanasia due to pet overpopulation

Trish Arnold organizes the annual event. She is the founder of a group called Heidi’s Hope for Homeless Animals, Inc., a Best Friends Network Partner. Arnold said Best Friends is leading the way on a bold initiative to make our country no kill by 2025.

More information is available here.

