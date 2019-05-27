Water shortage emergency issued for parts of Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A water shortage emergency has been declared for residents in the Hampstead and Scott’s Hill areas of Pender County until further notice.
Pender County Utilities issued the declaration Sunday citing abnormally dry conditions, increased usage of water from the Rocky Point-Topsail Water & Sewer District System, and current equipment and facilities limitations.
The press release stated the availability of potable water in Hampstead and Scott’s Hill is at reduced levels which could result in low system pressures and loss of water service.
Under the emergency declaration, residents are banned from all non-essential uses of drinking water. Garden and landscape irrigation must be reduced to the minimup amount necessary for survival.
Outdoor use of drinking water for washing impervious surfaces is prohibited, and all testing and training purposes requiring drinking water will be limited.
Residents are asked to prevent water wast and runoff, and wash only fully loads of clothing and dishes.
Under the declaration, all water users are expected to reduce water use by 20% compared to their previous month’s water bill. Additionally, a drought surcharge of 1.5 times the normal water rate will apply until further notice.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.