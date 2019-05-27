UNCW baseball to face North Carolina in Chapel Hill Regional

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After becoming the first Colonial Athletic Association team in 16 years to win consecutive league tournament titles, UNCW’s baseball team gets to stay close to home in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
On Monday, the Seahawks (32-29) were placed in the Chapel Hill Regional and they begin tourney play Friday against host North Carolina at 2 p.m.
Tennessee and Liberty are the other two teams in the Chapel Hill Regional, and they will play Friday night at 7.
UNCW won its sixth CAA championship on Sunday, beating Elon 6-5 in 10 innings.
UNC (42-17), ranked 14th in the latest Baseball America Top 25, won the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament last week and is making its 18th NCAA tournament appearance in 21 seasons during the Mike Fox coaching era. Carolina beat the Seahawks twice this season, 4-3 in Chapel Hill on Feb. 26 and 11-4 in Wilmington on March 13.
The UNCW-UNC game will be streamed on ESPN3 and broadcast on the Seahawk Digital Network.
