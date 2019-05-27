TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge openings could impact evening traffic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you're planning to cross over the Cape Fear River this evening, you may want to leave a little early.
Both the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge and Isabel Holmes bridges are expected to open Monday evening.
According to Twitter, the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is scheduled to open around 6:30 p.m., followed by the Isabel Holmes Bridge around 7 p.m. Please note these times are not exact.
Drivers are encouraged to be patient as they head out of town tonight, plan for extra traffic.
