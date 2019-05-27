Several injured after deck collapse in Ocean Isle Beach

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews are responding to reports of a deck collapse in Ocean Isle Beach.
According to Mayor Debbie Smith, several people were injured and taken to the hospital - some via helicopter while others were taken by ambulance.
It is unclear what caused the collapse at this time.
Check back for more details as they become available.
A deck collapsed in Ocean Isle Beach in 2013. North Carolina Building Inspectors Association President Glenn Batten said at that time, if the house had been through the winds of a couple of hurricanes, some of the fasteners may have been pulled and stretched to their limits.
After the 2013 collapse, Smith pushed for beach house decks to be held to a higher standard in Ocean Isle but said then her hands were tied. According to G.S. 153, municipalities do not have the authority to enact building codes more stringent than state codes.
