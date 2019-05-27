See ya later, alligator! Sunset Beach PD coaxes gator back to pond

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - It seems as if alligator sightings have been a dime a dozen these days, but it doesn’t make them any less intriguing.
Mating season, warmer temperatures and more watery habitat created in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence are all possible reasons for uptick in gator sightings.
Some residents in the Sea Trail neighborhood had an unexpected visitor Monday morning, finding a gator resting on the walkway in the front of their home.
According to the Sunset Beach Police Department, officers were able to coax the reptile way from the home and safely guide it back to the pond.
Don't forget! If you do see a gator, you might be able to actually help scientists. The NC Wildlife Resources Commission developed a citizen science project last year to learn more about where people actually see alligators in the state.
The agency asks people to snap a photo from a safe distance (think 50 feet, or a school bus length away) and upload it on iNaturalist.org or on the iNaturalist mobile app. iNaturalist users can view other alligator observations that have been uploaded to the project, too.
The submitted sightings are used to identify potential areas for alligator habitat conservation and could help specific locations gain a “watchable wildlife location” designation.
The Wildlife Resources Commission says sightings like these only become dangerous when people either intentionally or unintentionally feed them, causing the reptiles to associate humans with an easy meal.
