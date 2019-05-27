One-year-old killed, others injured in Iredell County golf cart accident

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 1-year-old boy was killed when the golf cart he was riding in overturned in Iredell County Sunday evening, officials say. Other family members were hurt in the accident.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says the fatal incident happened around 5:40 p.m. on Pintail Run Lane near Mooresville. A family of three adults and four children were in a golf cart when the cart hit a pothole, causing a steering malfunction and the golf cart to overturn.
“The driver and right front passenger were both holding 1-year-old boys. An adult and two 3-year-old girls were on the rear-facing seat in the back,” officials say.
One of the young boys, Kipton Jester of Denver, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, NCDPS confirms. All others in the golf cart were ejected, except for the 3-year-old children, who were wearing seat belts.
The incident happened just beyond Spring Run Road, where state roadway maintenance ends.
The other children and adults were taken to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
No charges are expected.
