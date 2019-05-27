One man dead, three children hospitalized after Pine Knoll Shores water rescue

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - One man is dead, and three children are in the hospital after a water rescue made on Sunday afternoon in Pine Knoll Shores.
Town officials say that just before 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, emergency crews were dispatched to the Memorial Park beach access for a water rescue of multiple victims.
Upon their arrival, two bystanders were attempting to assist the three children in the water.
Officials say that one child, and a Good Samaritan were assisted to the shore by a Pine Knoll Shores law enforcement officer.
The other two children and Good Samaritan were brought to the shore via jet ski by PKS EMS.
After several minutes of searching, Atlantic Beach lifeguards located and removed the male victim from the water. Paramedics from both PKS and Indian Beach performed CPR on the male victim, but were unable to revive him.
The three children were transported to Carteret Healthcare, and officials say they are in good condition.
The family has been notified that the adult male victim did not survive, and have chosen not to release his name at this time.
The Town says red flags were posted throughout the day Sunday, indicating high rip current risk.
