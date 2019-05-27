Memorial Day ceremony honors fallen heroes at Wilmington National Cemetery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Memorial Day is a day to remember all those who died while serving in the military.
Hundreds did so at the Wilmington National Cemetery Monday morning at the annual Memorial Day Ceremony.
From veterans to Gold Star families to those just there to pay their respects, it was an event filled with pride for our country and gratitude for those who gave their lives for our freedom.
The ceremony’s main focus this year was on the true meaning of Memorial Day.
“As I look at cars drive back and forth, and I look at posts on Facebook and see many people say, ‘Happy Memorial Day,’ I think that some folks really don’t understand what this holiday is all about,” said Navy veteran and New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield. “It’s not about going to the beach and getting in your boat. It’s not about having a picnic. It’s not about cookouts and going out to shop and find the latest sales. It’s not about a three-day weekend.”
Guest speaker Stephen B. Dillard, executive Director of the VA Center for Minority Veterans, echoed Barfield’s thoughts.
“It’s really about honoring not those who are living and serving, but the dead, for their sacrifice to our country,” Barfield said.
Barfield asked the crowd to do one thing by Memorial Day next year.
“Take a child and bring them by the hand and just bring them out to the cemetery," Barfield said. "And remind them of the importance of this place right here. We have to educate our young boys and girls so they really understand that we will never have a nation that does not understand but always is grateful.”
