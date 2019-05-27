Memorial Day ceremony honors fallen heroes at Wilmington National Cemetery

“As I look at cars drive back and forth, and I look at posts on Facebook and see many people say, ‘Happy Memorial Day,’ I think that some folks really don’t understand what this holiday is all about,” said Navy veteran and New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield. “It’s not about going to the beach and getting in your boat. It’s not about having a picnic. It’s not about cookouts and going out to shop and find the latest sales. It’s not about a three-day weekend.”