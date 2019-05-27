Hundreds expected for emotional Memorial Day ceremony on the Battleship NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hundreds of people are expected to gather on the decks of the Battleship NORTH CAROLINA Monday evening to pay respects.
In an emotional ceremony remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice serving our nation, the invocation, benediction and memorial wreath will be presented by The American Legion, Department of North Carolina, to honor the veterans service organization's 100th anniversary.
The Memorial Day Observance has been held at the Battleship NC since 1962. Vice Admiral Scott A. Buschman, U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area Commander is the featured speaker this year.
The public is invited to this free event that will feature a 21-gun salute by the U.S. Marines of H&S Battalion, MCB Camp Lejeune, music by The Duke Ladd Band and remarks by N.C. Military & Veterans Affairs Secretary Larry D. Hall.
The ship will open to the public at 4 p.m., and the ceremony will start at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.