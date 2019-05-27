First Alert Forecast: sizzling-hot, record-setting Memorial Day likely

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In your First Alert Forecast, a huge high pressure ridge broils the Carolinas through at least Friday. Here are your Memorial Day details for the Cape Fear Region:
- searing sunshine and sultry west or southwest breezes
- mainland high temperatures mainly 96 to 100 with heat index values cresting at a stressful 100 to 104
- beach high temperatures mainly 92 to 96
- a good shot at a record high at Wilmington (current record for May 27 is 96 set in 1989)
- limited 0 to 10% chances for a cooling and drenching shower or thunderstorm
As you check your forecast for the next seven days here or the next ten days on your WECT Weather App, please keep these hot and dry weather tips in mind:
- Drink lots of water.
- Wear sunscreen.
- Hit the surf, where ocean temperatures are still a relatively cool 76.
- Keep a tight and regular garden irrigation schedule.
- Be cautious with cigarettes, grills and outdoor burning.
Please have a safe and reflective Memorial Day and thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team in this unusual and fiery weather pattern!
