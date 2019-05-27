First Alert Forecast: HOT

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An upper level ridge remains parked over the southeastern states bringing record breaking temperatures and an extensive dry spell. For much of the week ahead expect high temperatures to grow into the 90s inland and along area beaches with nighttime lows well above normal, in the middle 70s. Also as we near week’s end, the aforementioned ridge will gradually break down as a trough digs into the region. Unfortunately this will not mean a big break in temperatures or widespread measurable rainfall to return but conditions will gradually improve.
As you check your forecast for the next seven days here or the next ten days on your WECT Weather App, please keep these hot and dry weather tips in mind:
- Drink lots of water.
- Wear sunscreen.
- Hit the surf, where ocean temperatures are still a relatively cool 76.
- Keep a tight and regular garden irrigation schedule.
- Be cautious with cigarettes, grills and outdoor burning.
Please have a safe and reflective Memorial Day and thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team in this unusual and fiery weather pattern!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.