First Alert Forecast: HOT

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An upper level ridge remains parked over the southeastern states bringing record breaking temperatures and an extensive dry spell. For much of the week ahead expect high temperatures to grow into the 90s inland and along area beaches with nighttime lows well above normal, in the middle 70s. Also as we near week’s end, the aforementioned ridge will gradually break down as a trough digs into the region. Unfortunately this will not mean a big break in temperatures or widespread measurable rainfall to return but conditions will gradually improve.