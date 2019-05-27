Boil water advisory in place for parts of Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Utilities customers in Hampstead, Scott’s Hill, and South of 7390 NC 210 in Rocky Point are advised to boil all water used for human consumption until further notice.
Water pressure is at reduced levels in these areas, and periods of low or no pressure increase the potential for bacteria in the water.
Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water. This should be done for drinking water, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation.
