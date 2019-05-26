UNCW falls, CAA championship set for Sunday

HARRISONBURG, Va. – UNCW fall 4-1 over elon on Saturday behind home runs from Adam Spurlin and Ty Adcock and a strong 6.2 innings effort from starter Dean McCarthy at Veterans Memorial Park.
The Seahawks managed just four hits on the game. Cole Weiss had an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning.
UNCW starter Gage Herring took the loss.
Reliever Breydan Gorham gave the Seahawks six innings of four-hit, two-run relief while striking out a career-high seven.
The Seahawks and Phoenix play again on Sunday with the winner earning the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
First pitch is set for 11 a.m.
