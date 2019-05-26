Popular bagel shop reopens after 8 months of closure

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Beach Bagels in Wrightsville Beach is now open for business after Hurricane Florence forced them to close their doors due to structural damage.
“It feels great. It’s been such a long, trying time, there’s been a lot of downs, not a lot of ups in these last eight months," said owner Tony DiNorcia. "It really took a long time and setbacks when we were trying to get the place redone, but we finally pushed through and here we are.”
The well known shop opened on Saturday with a limited menu that included favorites like ‘The Jose’ and ‘The Beast’. At the moment, they are only accepting cash until all systems get back on-line.
Now that the original location is up and running, Beach Bagels is back at full force with three locations.
