Police vehicle catches fire at Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - First responders were called to Freeman Park Sunday about a police vehicle on fire.
Department spokesperson Scott Hettinger confirms a Carolina Beach Police Department vehicle went up in flames on the North End of the Island.
Officers aren’t sure specifically what caused the fire, but they do say no one was injured.
WECT has reached out to Carolina Beach Fire Department for more details on the call.
