Nonprofit holds event offering advice on eating fish from local rivers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear River Watch held an event Sunday informing locals about possible health risks of eating fish out of the Cape Fear River.
The group was set up at the Northern Regional Park in Castle Hayne with tents of volunteers talking to the public about the dangers of the freshwater fish and how they might be contaminated with pollutants such as Mercury.
"Contaminants can work their way through the body and impact learning, cognitive function and problem solving later in life,” said Asst. Project Manger Madi Polera.
The advice they offered was to stay away from eating big game fish like Bass and Catfish and instead try fishing smaller fish because they are safer to eat.
When cooking fish, the group says baking and boiling are a good ways to get rid of the pollutants. Cape Fear River Watch does say that frying fish, although tasty, could prove harmful to health in the long run.
