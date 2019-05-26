New Hanover baseball advance to their 3rd straight state championship

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wildcats punched their ticket to a 3rd straight title game Saturday night, after an extra inning walk off hit by senior Alex Sniffen to take down D.H Conley, 2-1.
Sniffen said it felt good to execute when it mattered the most.
“Once you get out the first time you’re always studying and learning from that at bat, so you’re going into every at bat thinking, what’s the best pitch they can throw to me to get me out, and you’re looking for that.” Sniffen said
New Hanover will play Marvin Ridge for a shot at their 3rd state championship in a row.
