First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and hot temperatures remain next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Hopefully you enjoyed your Memorial Day Weekend! High pressure still dominating the weather pattern, bringing in HOT temperatures and keeping rain chances low through much of the week ahead.
Temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s in most back yards, flirting with record highs. The record high for Memorial Day is 96 degrees set in 1989!
"Feels like temperatures" will be in the upper 90s to low 100s so be sure keep hydrated if you're outdoors and be sure to check on older neighbors and family.
UV index will be 10 for the next several days, which is very high! You have a very good chance for getting sunburned so apply, and reapply often if you’re hitting the beaches or the lakes, or even outdoors doing yard work.
Our next chance for cooler temperatures and even rain chances will be next weekend. As much as we love the sunny weather, some gardens and lawns definitely need a good rain shower!
Here’s a look at your 7 Day Planning Forecast:
