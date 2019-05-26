First Alert Forecast: Near record high temps as Memorial Day approaches

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Thanks for checking in for your First Alert Forecast where the narrative remains: a massive high pressure ridge will bring sizzling temperatures while suppressing needed rain chances through Memorial Day Weekend. A few opportunities to see temperatures at or near record high levels will be possible. Take Memorial Day, for example: the record high for Wilmington for May 27 is 96, our forecast high is 96, and the rain chance is only 10%. As you check your forecast for the next seven days here or the next ten days on your WECT Weather App, please keep these hot and dry weather tips in mind:
- Drink lots of water.
- Wear sunscreen.
- Hit the surf, where ocean temperatures are still a relatively cool 76.
- Keep a tight and regular garden irrigation schedule.
- Be cautious with cigarettes, grills and outdoor burning.
Slightly lower temperatures and higher rain chances appear possible in early June. Long way off! And in the meantime, thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team in this fiery pattern!
