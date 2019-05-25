Yard sales May 25

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -
New Hanover County
8 a.m. - ?
1125 Zinnia Court, Wilmington
Kitchen things, washer and dryer, etc
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
2110 Wentworth Court, Wilmington
Estate sale with furniture and large assortment of tools, welding equipment and plumbing tools
8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
302, 306 and 311 Hanna Drive, Wilmington
Plumber, baby girl clothes 0 to 12 month, Baby girl toy, Women Clothes /shoe, Purse
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
7719 Lost Tree Road, Wilmington (Bayshore/Ogden)
Multi-family Yard Sale. Some small furniture items, mostly housewares and home décor. Rods & reels. Many Items new or unused. It all needs to go! Great prices!
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Telfair Summit, Wilmington
Community Yard Sale
7 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Farrington Farm on Sherbon Way, Wilmington
Plus size clothing, sandals, shoes, floor lamp, dishes, misc.
7 a.m. - ?
800 Deer Haven Court, Wilmington
Tables, bunk beds and twin bed frame, tools and household items
7 a.m.- 12 p.m.
220 Derry Court, Wilmington
Kid’s stuff, tools, household items, clothes, shoes
7 a.m. - ?
6921 Haberdeen Drive, Wilmington
TV table and mount, end table, DVDs blankets
8 a.m. - ?
831 Fanning Street, Wilmington
Lawn equipment, tools, furniture, Everything for the handyman. Rain or shine
Pender County
7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
3420 Murray Town Road, Burgaw
Furniture, Books, Collectibles, Knickknacks, Hand knit items and much more
7 a.m.-1 p.m.
310 Headwaters Drive, Hampstead
Couch, desk, Bar Stools, dishwasher, curtains, household decor, bathroom decor, clothes, craft items
7 a.m. - ?
554 Washington Acres, Hampstead
Multi family. Decorative household items, designer clothes, small furniture, new bedding, dishes, and $1 table
Brunswick County
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Waterscape Drive SW and Seashore Road, Supply (Waterscape Subdivision)
Collectibles, clothes, tools, kitchenware, much more
8 a.m. - ? 1090 Old Ocean Highway, Bolivia
Two family yard sale. Movies, toys, Furniture, tools for the mechanic and the carpenter, work out equipment, and lots more
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
949 Fifty Lakes Drive, Boiling Spring Lakes
Pre civil war stained glass window, electric dart board and accessories, Christmas decor, Wood shutters, wood settee/rocker
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Deerfield is in between Port City Java and Advanced Auto on Hwy. 17
Huge Annual Community yard sale. Over 21 families are participating. Some of the items for sale are tools, various clothing, kitchen items, books, framed pictures, furniture, toys and much, much more.
Drive North on Hwy. 17 to Hampstead and turn right either by Port City Java or Advanced Auto. Both roads take you to Deerfield, Mill Creek at Deerfield and Waters Edge communities.
8 a.m. - ?
202 N Rankin Street, Atkinson
Lots of ladies size L & XL & some bigger men’s clothes, Army cots, new soft case for rods & reels, women’s bicycle, household items.
Bladen County
8 a.m. - ?
16466 Highway 53 W, White Oak (Old Live Oak Store)
Furniture, toys, tools, clothes, multi family
