State Highway Patrol urges drivers to be more cautious this Memorial weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - State Highway Patrol says 37.6 million motorists will be on the road for Memorial weekend and they urge all drivers to take extra caution.
Wilmington Police spokesperson Jennifer Dandron says drivers should be weary of congested roads such as College Road, Market Street, and any streets going onto the islands.
One of the biggest contributors to accidents are distracted driving, according to police. In March, Wilmington Police released a study that showed over 50 accidents happened on College Road in 60 days due to distracted driving.
“For a lot of people, Memorial Weekend is the unofficial kick off for summer and so we are expecting an influx of people to come visit Wilmington and with that we just encourage motorists to be mindful and be alert. We do have a large number of people in Wilmington already and so when we have more people its important that you’re even more alert of what’s going on," said Dandron.
Highway Patrol urges motorists to take detours or secondary roads to avoid congested areas. They also state that speeding is the biggest contributor to motorists getting into accidents.
