Lockwood Folly ready to host Women’s Southern Golf Association tournament

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - Some of the best women amateur golfers are headed to Brunswick County.
The Lockwood Folly County Club will host the Women’s Southern Golf Association’s Amateur and Mid-Amateur Championships June 3-7.
“I think it’s just going to be wonderful and great for the community,” said Myrna Robinson honorary director of the WSGA. “I think they will see some golf up close that they have never seen before.”
“These will be some of the best amateurs in the country,” added Lockwood Folly PGA Head Golf Pro Eric Morgan. “There will be college girls and some high school golfers.”
This year the 104th playing of the amateur championship, and Calynne Rosholt from Cedar Park, Texas won the tournament last year and will try to defend her title.
