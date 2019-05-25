Josh Bonifay: His baseball life from batboy to the front office (!1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

“He’s a second father to me,” Josh said. “At times I get choked up talking about him, but he meant the world to me. My Dad was in Pittsburgh, I went to UNCW. He is an incredible human, first and foremost. He is a phenomenal person. He loves his players and he shows them compassion, he shows them love, he shows them toughness, he builds the strength for them to endure struggles. He is just a phenomenal role model, teacher of the game of baseball, incredible person in the community, on and off the field. To this day, I still talk to him on the phone, share my life stories with him, ask for advice. If there’s anywhere I go and get hired, he’s one of the first people I call. He is that person for me in the game of baseball.”