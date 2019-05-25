Former Wilmington Hammerheads host match for team founder

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Hammerheads where back in town for at least one night playing a match for a good cause.
Former Hammerheads players battled the U.S. Marine Corps soccer team at Legion Stadium on Friday.
The match “A night to honor Al Pastore and beat Parkinson’s Disease”.
Pastore started the Hammerheads franchise in 1995 and was diagnosed with Parkinson in the early 90s.
“My first reaction was why me,” said Pastore. “I really appreciate it. The work they have put in, the time they have put in. To have me here and cover everything to have a game here. I appreciate the efforts.”
Money raise from the match went to the Parkinson’s support group of Wilmington.
“There is so much good we can do with games like this,” said former Hammerhead Ross Tomaselli. “People miss it and want to come out for a good cause. Al was the first that came to mind. I am just happened we could put it together.”
