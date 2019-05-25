Carolina Beach ice cream shop up and running after Hurricane Florence

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Squigley’s Ice Cream Shoppe suffered less damage than many other places but just enough to force them to close their doors sooner than expected. Two feet of water sat under their building when the hurricane hit, and ruined some of the building structure.
After maintenance and repairs, the local favorite opened their doors for the 25th year in the first week of April. This was a few weeks earlier than their normal seasonal opening date.
“Its fabulous, it really is, it feels good to get back open and know that everything is fixed and we’re bigger and better than ever," said owner Ann Coen.
With a big ‘Open’ sign in front of their doors, many loyal customers stopped in their tracks to indulge in one of over 4,000 combinations of the famous ‘Squigley’ ice cream cone.
Coen said there is a reason they have been among the Carolina Beach favorites.
“We’re offering a good product and I think that’s important. That’s what’s kept us going for 25 years. We’ve seen a lot and we’ve been very, very fortunate. God’s been good to us," said Coen.
