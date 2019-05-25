Cape Fear Memorial Day events 2019

Southport’s Memorial Day Observance and Parade is a celebrated annual event that takes place in the heart of downtown on Monday, May 27. The event is open to anyone who wants to show their appreciation for our military members. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. at West 10th Street and the memorial begins at 11 a.m. at the John N Smith Cemetery on East Leonard Street. Days of Remembrance will also be held in the afternoon at the Southport Community Building and will honor those who served in the United States armed forces. The Historical Society will fire their cannon “Thor,” and there will be a homemade apple pie and ice cream social for all visitors and community members.