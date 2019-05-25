Cape Fear Memorial Day events 2019

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several groups across the Cape Fear have organized events Monday to pay homage to America’s fallen heroes.
Check out the list below to find an event near you honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice:
Compass Pointe Veterans Club partners with Golden Corral for family fun festival
The event coincides with Golden Corral’s annual in-store fundraiser to raise awareness and donations for Camp Corral, a nonprofit aimed at providing a free week of summer camp to the children of wounded, injured, ill or fallen military veterans. The celebration will take place on Memorial Day, May 27 from 10:30 a.m.to 5 p.m. at the Grand Lanai and Lawn in Leland. The event promises parades, guest speakers, and a flag presentation to honor local military members. Burgers, hot dogs and sides and will be available for purchase in the afternoon.
Southport Memorial Day Parade
Southport’s Memorial Day Observance and Parade is a celebrated annual event that takes place in the heart of downtown on Monday, May 27. The event is open to anyone who wants to show their appreciation for our military members. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. at West 10th Street and the memorial begins at 11 a.m. at the John N Smith Cemetery on East Leonard Street. Days of Remembrance will also be held in the afternoon at the Southport Community Building and will honor those who served in the United States armed forces. The Historical Society will fire their cannon “Thor,” and there will be a homemade apple pie and ice cream social for all visitors and community members.
Wilmington National Cemetery hosts Memorial Day Ceremony
A Memorial Day Program to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Wilmington National Cemetery.
Battleship North Carolina Holds Memorial Day Ceremony
On Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019, at 5 p.m., visitors will gather on the decks of the Battleship North Carolina to pay their respects. The Memorial Day Observance has been held at the Battleship since 1962. In an emotional ceremony remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice serving our nation, the invocation, benediction and memorial wreath will be presented by The American Legion, Department of North Carolina, to honor the veterans service organization’s 100th anniversary. The free event promises musical arrangements provided by The Duke Ladd Band, remarks by N.C. Military & Veterans Affairs Secretary Larry D. Hall and a 21-gun salute.
