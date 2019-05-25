‘Baby it’s Hot Inside’ event raises awareness about hot car deaths in Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - With Memorial weekend being the unofficial start of summer, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey and Safe Kids North Carolina are showing people the dangers of leaving children in cars with statewide campaign 'Baby it’s Hot Inside.
In 2018, child car heatstroke deaths were at an all-time high, with 52 deaths, according to the North Carolina Department of Insurance.
The event in Wrightsville Beach displayed a large thermometer that showed the temperature, both inside and outside of the vehicle at Johnnie Mercer’s Pier. Staff members actually baked s’mores to show exactly how hot the temperature can get inside of a car in the summer.
According to the NC Department of Insurance, July is the deadliest month for cases of vehicular hyperthermia in children, but the danger spreads from March through November in our area due to the subtropical North Carolina climate.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.