UNCW baseball downs No. 1-seeded Elon

HARRISONBURG, VA (WECT) -Sophomore Landen Roupp tied his career-high with 11 strikeouts as UNCW sailed past top-seeded Elon, 8-3, on Thursday at the Colonial Athletic Association tournament at Veterans Memorial Park.
The Seahawks won their fourth-in-a-row to improve to 30-28. Elon, meanwhile, dipped to 30-23.
Roupp (6-2) won his fourth consecutive starts and tied his previous career-high set in his previous start against James Madison. Roupp opened with seven shutout innings before Elon was able to cut into an 8-0 lead with a three-run eighth inning. His 7.1 innings were a career-long. For the second straight day, the top of the Seahawk lineup led the offense.
Greg Jones had two hits and drove in three runs with a triple, his school-record tying ninth of the season.
Noah Bridges had three hits and scored twice while
Kep Brown and Brooks Baldwin added two hits apiece. Anthony Galason, Matt Oldham and Joe Satterfield had two hits apiece. Satterfield belted a two-run homer in the three-run eighth and had a double earlier in the game.
Elon starter George Kirby (8-2) took the loss. The CAA Pitcher of the Year was roughed up for eight runs on 11 hits and struck out two in 5.2 innings.
The Seahawks play the winner of the William & Mary/Charleston game at 7 p.m. on Friday.
