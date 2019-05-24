Sunset Beach officers replace elderly woman’s stolen walker

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Two police officers were caught going above and beyond the call of duty recently in Sunset Beach.
A photo snapped by an onlooker shows officers Hall and Rawls jumped right in when they saw a woman parked at a restaurant struggling to get out of her car.
As they helped her inside, they learned someone had stolen her walker from inside her car the night before.
Before she finished her breakfast inside the restaurant, the two officers had found a walker to replace the one stolen from her so she could safely move on her own again.
“The good our officers do on a daily basis often goes unnoticed. But officers across the country do good deeds like this every day. They’re not doing it for the recognition or because ‘it’s their job,’ they are doing it because they care,” Sunset Beach Police Chief Ken Klamar said.
