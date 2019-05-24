Sheriff’s office looking for man who allegedly stole donation jar from Brunswick Co. store

Sheriff’s office looking for man who allegedly stole donation jar from Brunswick Co. store
The Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for suspect in the theft of a donation jar from a Winnabow store. (Source: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jim Gentry | May 24, 2019 at 6:35 AM EDT - Updated May 24 at 6:47 AM

WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly took a donation jar containing cash from a Winnabow business.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the theft occurred Thursday at approximately 3 p.m. at the Gator Hole Country Store located at 2801 River Road SE.

The post states that the man fled the scene toward the Belville area in a silver Honda sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Clarke at 910-386-7080.

***Do you recognize this individual?*** Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the...

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, May 23, 2019

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.