Sheriff’s office looking for man who allegedly stole donation jar from Brunswick Co. store

WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly took a donation jar containing cash from a Winnabow business.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the theft occurred Thursday at approximately 3 p.m. at the Gator Hole Country Store located at 2801 River Road SE.
The post states that the man fled the scene toward the Belville area in a silver Honda sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Clarke at 910-386-7080.
