Priest wins Bladen Co. District 3 recount

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Friday’s recount in the Bladen County commissioners race has set the record straight as to who won the county’s close election.
The elections board recounted the votes and confirmed the previously reported numbers, affirming Democrat Russell Priest the winner of the District 3 race.
Priest beat out Republican Wayne Edge by only 4 votes, results show.
The Bladen County Board of Elections held a meeting Friday morning to canvass the results from the May 14 election. Later in the afternoon, the board held the recount.
The new election was the result of a unanimous decision in February by the North Carolina State Board of Elections to call for new races in three contests after evidence of election fraud was found in Bladen and Robeson counties during last year’s general election.
The board of elections is also finalizing the results in two other races including the Republican 9th congressional district race that Dan Bishop won and the contest for Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor.
