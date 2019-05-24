Paddle Out memorial planned for beloved restaurant owner Josh Vach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If Josh Vach had been told he could either surf or own restaurants, his widow says that would have been an easy answer—surfing. It was truly a lifetime passion. Vach, though, learned at a very young age surfing everyday doesn’t pay the bills.
“Josh learned to surf at an early age so his father told him he also needed to learn how to work as well,” Cindy Vach says. “He started checking in the produce orders and wrapping the baked potatoes in foil at his family’s restaurants at eight years old.”
On Sunday, June 2, surfers from as far away as Washington State and California plan to paddle out into the ocean at Wrightsville Beach in honor of their friend.
Friends, family, fellow restaurant owners and employees will gather at 8:30 a.m. behind Tower 7, one of Vach’s several restaurants. Organizers say there will be Wrightsville Beach fire trucks and ocean rescue trucks in a formation around the lifeguard stand that will be dedicated to Vach that morning. That ceremony will begin at 9 a.m.
“We all know Josh was a man of few words and liked to keep things short and sweet,” Cindy Vach says.
Surfers will paddle out immediately after the dedication. Cindy Vach will watch.
“When we met, I told him if he wanted a woman who knew how to surf and would jump off the bow of the boat in the middle of the ocean, he had the wrong woman,” she says with a smile. “He chose me anyway. Our differences made us a great team.”
A Paddle-Out memorial is a time-honored tradition celebrating the life of a surfer that has passed away. Vach died last week at the age of 53.
