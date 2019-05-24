New Hanover Fire Rescue to conduct live burn training in Castle Hayne Tuesday

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue will conduct a live fire training exercise at 4320 Castle Hayne Road on Tuesday, May 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Residents and businesses in the immediate area have been notified of the training and the potential of smoke in the area. Message boards will also be placed on Castle Hayne Road to alert passing traffic.
The training will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a safety briefing, and then the structure will be burned down by 4 p.m.
“This training is an opportunity for our firefighters to observe a fire in all stages of growth and get real-life experience for attacking a fire,” said Chief Donnie Hall with New Hanover County Fire Rescue. “This will also give fire officers the opportunity for fire ground management training and allow them to complete safety officer skills for certification.”
