Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in Brunswick County

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Rescue crews say one person was taken to the hospital by helicopter with life threatening injuries Thursday night.
According to Coastline Volunteer Rescue Squad Chief David Robinson, crews responded to a car versus motorcycle crash around 8 p.m. at Mt. Pisgah and Cedar Grove Road.
The motorcyclist was airlifted from the scene to New Hanover County Regional Medical Center.
Coastline Volunteer Rescue Squad, Brunswick County EMS and Civietown Fire Department responded to the collision, which is under investigation by NC Highway Patrol.
