Hoggard softball punches ticket to state championship series

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Hoggard High School softball team scored four unanswered runs to beat Heritage, 4-3, in eight innings in game two of the 4A East Final on Thursday night.
The Vikings win the best of three series 2-0, to advance to the programs first state championship since 2001.
“It’s been fun,” said Hoggard head coach Colleen St Ledger. It’s been a fun month. It’s been a really great time and thanks for coming!”
Hoggard’s (19-7) Jesse Mathis game up three runs in the first before settling down.
The Vikings trailed 3-1 in the seventh inning until Amber Small tied the game with two outs. Jaclyn Jordan came up with the game winning hit in the bottom of the eight that scored Mackenzie Cole.
“It’s so exciting that I won it for my team because I haven’t been hitting the best,” said Jaclyn Jordan. “Just a big moment for me and my team.”
