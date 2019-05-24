Hawaiian Air apologizes after dozens were overcharged hundreds of thousands of dollars

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines says it is “deeply sorry” after a computer glitch led to some customers being overcharged hundreds of thousands of dollars in credit card fees this week.
Hawaii News Now received several emails from several customers who said on Monday, they were able to book flights on the Hawaiian Airlines website for zero miles and had paid for taxes and fees associated with the tickets. Other customers caught wind of the deal and also booked flights.
Hawaiian Airlines said roughly 1,300 tickets were issued. The airline canceled the tickets and refunded the money, an unpleasant surprise for roughly 650 customers.
Many were shocked to see charges amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars on their credit card statements.
One woman said a restaurant rejected her card because she had two transactions from Hawaiian Air totaling more than $157,500. She said her friend was also wrongly charged about $200,000.
On Friday, Hawaiian Airlines issued a statement, apologizing for the glitch that allowed hundreds of HawaiianMiles customers to book travel for zero miles for a few hours. About 15 percent of those customers were overcharged, Hawaiian said.
“Following U.S. Department of Transportation guidelines for erroneously priced tickets as well as our contract of carriage rules, Hawaiian has reached out to impacted guests to inform them these tickets will not be honored and that they will be reimbursed for any taxes and fees associated with the ticket,” Hawaiian Air said, in a statement.
In addition, Hawaiian Air said it would offer the impacted customers who actually booked the flights 10,000 HawaiianMiles.
Some customers, however, told HNN they have not heard from Hawaiian Air and have not received the miles.
“As a publicly traded company and as a company representing the State of Hawaii, they should be ashamed of themselves,” one customer said.
