First Alert Forecast: one of the hottest Memorial Day weekends on record

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! Thanks for checking in for your First Alert Forecast where the narrative remains: a massive high pressure ridge will bring sizzling temperatures while suppressing needed rain chances right into next week. Take Memorial Day, for example: the record high for Wilmington for May 27 is 96, our forecast high is 96, and the rain chance is only 10%. As you check your forecast for the next seven days here or the next ten days on your WECT Weather App, please keep these hot and dry weather tips in mind: