Expert tips to protect your skin from the sun

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Many have plans to be outdoors over the Memorial Dad Weekend. Experts want to remind you to protect your skin.
Rosalyn George, M.D., from Wilmington Dermatology Center joined us Friday on WECT News First at Four to share tips.
“I don’t care what kind you use, whether it is lotion, cream, stick, spray, you want to look for a SPF of at least 30,” she said. “You want it to say ‘broad spectrum coverage.’ That means it covers UVA and UVB rays. You also want it to be water resistant for 80 minutes.”
Dr. George said to apply the sunscreen 20 minutes before you go outside. She said it takes that long for the sunscreen to be effective.
She also recommends reapplying every 2 hours.
The FDA recently called for more research on sunscreens after finding common ingredients end up in the body’s bloodstream after use.
The four chemicals studied, avobenzone, oxybenzone, ecamsule and octocrylene, provide broad-spectrum protection from the sun.
Dr. George said do not let this keep you from using sunscreen. She said these chemicals have been used for decades. if you are worried about the study, Dr. George said use sunscreen that contains zinc and titanium instead.
Find more information on best sunscreen practices here.
