Deputies arrest suspect in Hallsboro double shooting

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office have arrested the suspect accused of shooting two men in Hallsboro earlier this month.
Aaron Joseph Monroe, 36, of Whiteville, was taken into custody Thursday near the intersection of Slippery Log and Pine Log roads in Whiteville. He’s charged with two counts each of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
He was given a $500,000 bond.
Monroe is accused of shooting two men at a home on Artesia Road in Hallsboro shortly after midnight on Sunday, May 5.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said three men were in the yard of the residence when Monroe asked them for a ride.
When the men responded, Monroe allegedly pulled out a firearm and started shooting.
Two men were shot in the incident and were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Monroe then fled the scene on foot.
The shooting still is under investigation.
Last year, Monroe was arrested by Whiteville police after he allegedly shot a man at a home on W. Wyche Street. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
The status of that case is not currently known.
