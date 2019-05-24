City pools open, marking the unofficial start to summer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The unofficial start to summer is here with the opening of city pools during the Memorial Day weekend.
Cool off this weekend with a dip in the pool at Legion Stadium or Roger Strange Park, or splash along at the city’s splash pad next to the Northside Pool. Hours are as follows:
- Saturday, May 25: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Sunday, May 26: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Monday, May 27: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
The city pools will be open to the public on weekends, May 25 - June 16, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. They will open daily after the school season wraps up from June 17 to August 25, weekdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekends. The splash pad will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Daily entrance fee for the pools:
- Adults: $2.00 / Day
- Children: $1.00 / Day
- Y Members: Free
Please note the opening of the City of Wilmington’s Northside Pool will be delayed several weeks while damage sustained during Hurricane Florence is being repaired.
The Blue Ribbon Commission will provide limited transportation for area youth to the city’s pools. Call (910) 341-4633 for more details on the pool transportation.
