City pools open, marking the unofficial start to summer

The city pools will be open to the public on weekends, May 25 - June 16, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. They will open daily after the school season wraps up from June 17 to August 25, weekdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekends. The splash pad will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.