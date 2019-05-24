Carolina Beach police charge two men with multiple car break-ins

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Two men are accused of breaking into multiple vehicles in Carolina Beach last week.
A spokesperson for the Carolina Beach Police Department said officers were alerted on May 16 to multiple reports of items stolen from motor vehicles on Canal Drive, Carolina Beach Avenue North, and Florida Avenue.
Evidence collected at the crime scene suggested multiple suspects were involved in the thefts, according to the spokesperson.
Police executed a search warrant on Thursday at 400 Virginia Avenue Unit 301A, the residence of one of the suspects, and arrested two men.
Cullin Patrick Dorsey, 19, whose home police raided, and Cory Luke Stafford, 19, of Wilmington, were both charged with:
- Breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle (eight counts)
- Misdemeanor larceny (five counts)
- Felony larceny
- Possession of stolen goods
Dorsey was additionally charged with felony obtaining property under false pretense.
Both men were booked into the New Hanover County jail under $20,000 bonds each.
Carolina Beach police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges and arrests are expected.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.