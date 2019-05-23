WPD: Suspect crashes vehicle in Castle Hayne while fleeing police

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man wanted by Wilmington police allegedly crashed his vehicle during a pursuit in Castle Hayne Thursday morning.
A spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department said officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Jarvis Davis near the intersection of North 6th and Harnett streets when he fled from the scene.
A pursuit then ensued from the city into the county.
Davis ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Castle Hayne Road and Victoria Drive shortly after 11:15 a.m., the spokesperson said.
Davis was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. The driver of the other vehicle wasn’t hurt.
The N.C. State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
The WPD spokesperson said an internal review is underway to make sure proper protocols were followed.
