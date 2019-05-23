Wilshire Blvd residents say crashes common, ask city for help

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Around midnight on Tuesday, May 22, a drunk driver ran a stop sign at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Bonham Avenue.
The crash affected four vehicles, pushing one into a nearby home.
For those who live on Wilshire, the crash was unsettling — but not unexpected.
In the last 12 months, there have been at least 13 vehicle crashes on Wilshire, three on Bonham and a handful where Wilshire meets College Road.
Resident Nicholas Shepard said he’s seen three crashes practically in his front yard.
“They were pretty significant accidents,” Shepard said.
He said many were caused by people being unable to judge the speed of approaching cars, or not seeing them because of trees or shrubs.
“A lot of the issues are, really, the hidden curves and the blind spots, with trees and bushes," Shepard said. "You can’t really see when you’re coming out of your driveway to see who’s coming down towards you, and crossing the intersections, so, it gets tough.”
The speed limit on Wilshire, like all Wilmington streets where no other limit is noted, is 35 miles per hour. However, Shepard and another resident, Greg Heath, said drivers regularly exceed that limit.
A city spokesperson said residents have requested that a speed monitor be placed along the street, but due to a backlog it may be eight weeks before that happens.
Wilmington has 12 of the mechanical signs, and once placed, they are active for six to eight weeks at a time.
Heath said he and others hope the sign will remind people of the 35 mph limit and prevent future accidents.
Residents who want to request a sign in their neighborhood can call 910-341-0069. To request additional police patrols, residents are encouraged to call the non-emergency number, 910-343-3600.
