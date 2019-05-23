Wilmington police look for woman accused of hitting parked car, trying to run over witness

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington officers are looking for a woman wanted for hit and run, driving with a revoked license and assault with a deadly weapon.
Investigators say 34-year-old Nicole Marie Williams was at the intersection of 12th Street and Chestnut Street on April 26 when she hit a parked car, causing more than $2,000 in damages. Williams was talking on her phone when it happened, according to police.
When a witness approached her, she intentionally accelerated toward him. Luckily, the witness was able to jump out of the way, avoiding any major injuries.
People in the area got the tag number on the car before Williams left the scene of the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact WPD at 910.343.3609 or use Text A Tip.
